Nike Made a GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Into a Combat Boot

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
The Nike Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX isn’t a standard boot, and it certainly isn’t your average sporty Nike creation. This is a water-tight, camo-printed, bulky-shaped boot of almost military-level strength. 

First released in 2022, the Gaiadome packs some serious functionality. We’re talking abrasion-resistant GORE-TEX for full weatherproof dominance, a sturdy vamp built to handle real climbs, and a plastic midfoot stabilizer for when the terrain gets tricky. 

Underfoot, Nike’s Air Zoom technology, originally developed for running shoes, teams up with a chunky, three-lump rubber grip pattern, which basically means great cushioning and traction.

Nike’s ACG line promises “All Conditions Gear.” And this boot delivers. 

The brown-and-black camo-style upper only adds to the military vibe. Plus, rope laces, reinforced eyestays, and those black ACG heel tabs bring the utility vibes all the way home.

It’s rugged, but with that unmistakable Nike polish.

The Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX is the love child of a special-ops combat boot and a high-end trail runner. 

The rugged stomper is dropping later this year on Nike’s website, retailing for $235.

