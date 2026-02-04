Fast & Fluorescent, Nike ACG's Trail Runner Is Built to Glow in the Grime

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Fast & Furious? More like Fast & Fluorescent, in the case of Nike ACG's UltraFly Trail shoe.

Yes, that is correct: what initially may look like a classic, speed-prone and boldly dyed Nike runner is, in fact, a terrain-defiant beast from its outdoor "All Conditions Gear" line.

At $260 a pair, this neon orange affair isn't the cheapest of options. But it might just be one of the best. Designed for wearers to to dart off over gravel and mud, grass and woodlands, these babies merge high velocity with high durability in ways few competitor trail running shoes can.

As light on foot as it is grippy, the UltraFly is just about the closest thing one could get to hovering above the ground, at jet speeds.

To certain folks' delight, these ACG running shoes don't take their origins too literally, and lay off of going all-out gorp-y. However nice a switch-up, rest assured the UltraFlys will still make a great companion to that Olympic fleece everyone's losing their mind over though.

But regardless of choice over what to pair them with, wide open spaces are everyone's to roam in these fluorescent ACG trail runners. And everyone else can (quite literally) watch from afar.

