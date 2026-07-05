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Fragment's Regular Air Force 1 Looks Better Basic

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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If you were to look up the definition of elevated basics, you'd find a picture of Fragment's Air Force 1. Probably.

Obviously, Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker is the epitome of sneaker excellence, and as the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Just fragment it." Something like that, right?

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At a glance, Fragment's Air Force 1 looks like a standard AF1. Same stitched leather overlay, sleek low-cut collar, and classic white colorway. The only deviation takes place at the outsole with an engraved "FRGMT" logo that adds some subtle distinction to the otherwise standard shoe.

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Nike's Air Force 1 is one of the best examples of sticking to the status quo.

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Of course it's fun to experiment, and Nike is far from afraid to get a little funky with it (I'm looking at you Air Rift lovers), but the AF1 is a constant reminder that some things are better left unchanged.

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Hiroshi Fujiwara, the "God father of streetwear" and the creator of fragment, is far from the only one to abide by this less-is-more approach to revamping the AF1.

From Chef Nobu's Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 to Drake's super normal AF1, all of the Swoosh's sharpest collaborators understand the inherent aura possessed by an unaltered Air Force 1. It’s simply unmatched.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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