Even on the Darkest Days, Nike’s Flawlessly Faded Forces Look Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Roses may be red, but Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker is the right kind of blue.

For its latest release, the mega-classic Nike shoe comes dressed in this "Dark Sky Blue" colorway, making the gloomy color scheme look quite good against the iconic build.

This particular pair of Forces features a smooth full-grain leather upper for an added touch of luxury. Between the dark blues and the suede-ish textures, Nike cooks up the perfect faded blue AF1.

Every year is a good year to be a fan of one of Nike's most famous sneaker. And 2026 is no different. Nike has already revealed some solid Forces for the year, from Birkin-level pairs handcrafted in Italy to the cutest Valentine's Day spins. In between, the sportswear brand is keeping the classic, well, classic with simple, albeit luxe, colorways like the "Smoke Grey" and these "Dark Sky Blue" pairs.

By the way, the "Dark Sky Blue" Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is now available on END's website for £130, which is around $177.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
