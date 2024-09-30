Nike’s Luxe AF1 Emerges in Tastefully Textured Suede

One of Nike’s most affordable, simple sneakers has been reimagined through a more high-end lens. The Nike Air Force 1 luxe is an elevated take on a certified Nike sneaker icon.

The luxe-ified sneaker takes the Air Force 1, debuted in 1982 as a basketball shoe, and provides new twists to some of its most recognizable features.

Most instantly noticeable on these sneakers is the sole unit, featuring a thickened tread on the outsole and a two-tiered design with a protruding midsole. Even the classic “AIR” lettering on the outsole has been redesigned, now offered in a bolder font.

From the sole unit alone, you can tell this isn’t your average AF1.

Producing a similar two-tiered effect to the midsole, Nike’s signature swoosh is double-layered and attached to the sneaker through exposed stitching.

Launching on October 15, the latest Air Force 1 Luxe comes in a textured suede upper with pebbled leather Nike swooshes and a gum sole unit. With its light-beige colorway and brown details, it gives the shoe a Hender Scheme-like look.

This newly unveiled Air Force 1 Luxe delivers another new take on a sneaker that Nike is constantly tinkering with. Most recently, the classic sneaker has also emerged with a Kobe Bryant-inspired makeover, with rugged, hiking-worthy features, and as an artful flower case.

Nike is constantly finding ways to reinvent a legendary sneaker.