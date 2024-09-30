Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Luxe AF1 Emerges in Tastefully Textured Suede

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

One of Nike’s most affordable, simple sneakers has been reimagined through a more high-end lens. The Nike Air Force 1 luxe is an elevated take on a certified Nike sneaker icon. 

The luxe-ified sneaker takes the Air Force 1, debuted in 1982 as a basketball shoe, and provides new twists to some of its most recognizable features. 

Most instantly noticeable on these sneakers is the sole unit, featuring a thickened tread on the outsole and a two-tiered design with a protruding midsole. Even the classic “AIR” lettering on the outsole has been redesigned, now offered in a bolder font. 

From the sole unit alone, you can tell this isn’t your average AF1. 

Producing a similar two-tiered effect to the midsole, Nike’s signature swoosh is double-layered and attached to the sneaker through exposed stitching. 

Launching on October 15, the latest Air Force 1 Luxe comes in a textured suede upper with pebbled leather Nike swooshes and a gum sole unit. With its light-beige colorway and brown details, it gives the shoe a Hender Scheme-like look

This newly unveiled Air Force 1 Luxe delivers another new take on a sneaker that Nike is constantly tinkering with. Most recently, the classic sneaker has also emerged with a Kobe Bryant-inspired makeover, with rugged, hiking-worthy features, and as an artful flower case.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Nike is constantly finding ways to reinvent a legendary sneaker. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
