Nike Keeps Turning Classic Sneakers Into $30 Accessories

Another day, another Nike sneaker-wallet. Perhaps we should call them "snallets?" No? Just sneaker-wallets works, too.

Regardless, Nike is back with another offering of card wallets following the success of its genius Air Max 1 accessory for Air Max Day (the sneakerhead-friendly piece was here one second and gone the next).

Nike isn't exactly restocking the Nike Air Max 1 wallet, but instead dropping all-new versions. Particularly, Nike has wallet-fied the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker.

Like the previous sneaker-wallet, the Nike accessory again offers up a crisp exterior reminiscent of the Air Force 1 sneaker. Alongside some slots to hold cards and maybe a little cash, the Nike Icon Air Force 1 card wallet comes in classic AF1 colorways, including the clean All-White and Triple Black options.

There's nothing like a fresh Air Force 1 sneaker...wallet. There's an Air Max 90 one, too.

Yep, that's right. Nike has also made an Air Max 90 wallet, presented in four colorways, including the iconic "Volt" and "Infrared" schemes. As Air lovers can probably tell, the piece includes Air Bubbles.

Like the Air Max 1 wallet randomly released back in March, Nike's newest iterations also followed a shock-drop approach. Surprise, surprise: Nike's Air Max 90 and Air Force 1 wallets, which range from $25 to $30, are now available at Nike.

Nike is on quest to take sneaker obsessions beyond the feet, it seems. So far, we've seen Nike's most beloved sneakers transformed into money holders and even Panda-crazed keychains. In the same breath of its latest drop, Nike has also introduced wristlet clutches inspired by its Blazer and Cortez sneakers.

What's next? Sneaker purses? Perfume with that fresh sneaks smell? Oh, wait. That happened already.