Nike's Dropping a $20 Panda Dunk...Keychain

Written by Morgan Smith

Just last week, Nike dropped a wallet that looked like a piece carved out from its classic Air Max 1 sneaker. The sneakerhead-friendly piece has since sold out, so it's on to the next great Nike creation: new Dunks...keychains.

Like the Air Max wallets, Nike again borrows a mere snippet of its classic Dunk sneaker, shrinks it, and transforms it into a new Nike accessory. This time, it's a keychain.

The Nike keychain boasts a smooth leathery strip decorated in those familiar stitchings, Swoosh logos, and nostalgic two-tone colorways as seen on the Dunk sneaker.

Panda Dunk fans' eyes may light up to the keychain, which comes dressed in the insanely trendy colorway for one of its options. At the same, Dunk lovers can also choose from Nike keyholders rendered in "UNC" and "University Red," other classic Dunk schemes.

The buttery strip — which looks like a chunk cut from a baby Dunk — loops around a hook ready to be attached to a keyring, backpack, or whatever fans deem worthy of carrying their new Nike Dunk keychain.

Launching on March 29, the Nike Dunk-inspired keyholder will retail for￥3,300 (roughly $21). It's unknown when or if the Nike keychain will receive a launch at the sportswear brand. Right now, atmos will be your best bet for copping (they'll be offering the new piece in five classic colorways).

And yes, the "Panda" Dunk keychain will be up for grabs.

