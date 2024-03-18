This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker. It's Nike's Newest Accessory

Nike has found a new way to take our money. I'm not talking about another $100 sneaker drop, but the label's latest piece is very much inspired by its one of its many famous shoes.

Behold: the Nike Air Max 1 '86...wallet.

The Nike Air Max Wallet looks exactly how it sounds: a wallet resembling a Nike Air Max sneaker. Particularly, Nike's Air Max 1 '86 "Royal" serves as the main inspiration for the brand's new money holder.

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker has undergone quite a few changes here lately, from slide-ification to a thick Jacquemus spin. Now, the icon is getting turned into a cash carrier.

With a polyurethane and nylon body, Nike's wallet borrows some of the Air Max sneaker's distinct elements, like its buttery blue Swoosh and smooth two-tone, stitched upper. The accessory even features the "Big Bubble" design.

As for its capabilities, the Nike Air Max Wallet offers up a sleeve for cash and slots for your cards. Finally, a bright blue Nike logo tops the simple wallet, which will cost you $120 less than the Air Max 1 sneaker (the wallet will retail for just $30).

Nike's Air Max 1 '86 wallet is currently floating around the internet, stirring up divisive reactions. Some have voiced how the Nike wallet "steals" from independent artists specializing in making wallets from preloved Nike sneakers before Nike's effort.

On the other hand, there are Nike fans who quite literally want the label to "take their coins" in exchange for the newest accessory.

Nike's Air Max 1 '86 Wallet is labeled as "coming soon" on Nike's website. But murmurs suggest that the wallet will drop on March 26, a.k.a. Air Max Day 2024. Makes sense.