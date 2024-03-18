Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker. It's Nike's Newest Accessory

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike has found a new way to take our money. I'm not talking about another $100 sneaker drop, but the label's latest piece is very much inspired by its one of its many famous shoes.

Behold: the Nike Air Max 1 '86...wallet.

The Nike Air Max Wallet looks exactly how it sounds: a wallet resembling a Nike Air Max sneaker. Particularly, Nike's Air Max 1 '86 "Royal" serves as the main inspiration for the brand's new money holder.

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker has undergone quite a few changes here lately, from slide-ification to a thick Jacquemus spin. Now, the icon is getting turned into a cash carrier.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With a polyurethane and nylon body, Nike's wallet borrows some of the Air Max sneaker's distinct elements, like its buttery blue Swoosh and smooth two-tone, stitched upper. The accessory even features the "Big Bubble" design.

As for its capabilities, the Nike Air Max Wallet offers up a sleeve for cash and slots for your cards. Finally, a bright blue Nike logo tops the simple wallet, which will cost you $120 less than the Air Max 1 sneaker (the wallet will retail for just $30).

Nike's Air Max 1 '86 wallet is currently floating around the internet, stirring up divisive reactions. Some have voiced how the Nike wallet "steals" from independent artists specializing in making wallets from preloved Nike sneakers before Nike's effort.

On the other hand, there are Nike fans who quite literally want the label to "take their coins" in exchange for the newest accessory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Air Max 1 '86 Wallet is labeled as "coming soon" on Nike's website. But murmurs suggest that the wallet will drop on March 26, a.k.a. Air Max Day 2024. Makes sense.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRD
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Fucking Awesome
Harrington Jacket
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Logo Cap
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • nike air max plus hiker boot patina 2024
    Nike's Air Max Plus Sneaker Is a Hiking Bro Now
    • Sneakers
  • Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn 2024.
    Supreme Calls Dibs on Nike's New Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Dn is the beginning of the future of Air technology.
    Nike’s Newest Air Max Is the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • a ma maniere nike air max 95
    A Ma Maniére's Newest Sneaker Isn't a Jordan Model (Plot Twist)
    • Sneakers
  • comme des garcons nike air max fw24
    COMME des GARÇONS Upped Its Nike Air Max Game Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nike air max wallet
    This Ain't an Air Max Sneaker. It's Nike's Newest Accessory
    • Sneakers
  • nike air max day 2024 releases
    Nike Air Max Day 2024: Everything Air Lovers Need to Know
    • Sneakers
  • Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton
    In an Era of Collaboration Saturation, How Do Brands Stand Out?
    • Style
  • END. x HOKA sneaker collaboration 2024.
    Can Anyone Stop HOKA?
    • Sneakers
  • Willy Chavarria FW24 Parfums de Marly
    For FW24, Fashion Got Fragrant
    • Beauty
  • comme des garcons new balance 610 snaekers
    COMME des GARÇONS' Dropping the Perfect New Balance Slip-On
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024