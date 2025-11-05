Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Insanely Rugged Jordan 1 Shoe Is an AJ1 For the Trail

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
The Air Jordan 1 has seen it all. Hardwood, street, runway, you name it. But its latest version takes a path rarely traveled by Jordans. This is a Jordan 1 for the trail.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Element Low A/T shoe reimagines one of the most iconic sneakers ever made for the outdoors. It looks part technical ACG, part AJ1, and surprisingly, it works as a trail runner. Beneath it all, there’s still a trace of the Jordan 1’s baller DNA, especially in the luxe materials that shape its upper.

A follow-up to a previous Air Jordan 1 style released earlier this year, the low-cut Element Low A/T trades its usual smooth leather for panels of ripstop nylon reinforced with waterproof GORE-TEX and an outsole built for traction.

The thicker sole unit adds comfort and durability for all-day wear, while familiar details like the perforated toe box and Wings logo keep the sneaker grounded in Jordan heritage.

The Element Low A/T’s new “Medium Olive” colorway mixes green, khaki, and safari tones into something that looks as functional as any other trail shoe on the market, but also somehow still reflects the legacy of the Jordan 1.

It’s weather-ready, durable, and surprisingly stylish, a solid pick for anyone who enjoys a little technical wear in their sneaker rotation.

Releasing later this fall on Nike’s website for $200, the Air Jordan 1 Element Low A/T shoe pushes the GOAT of basketball sneakers further off the beaten path, proving that even icons can still adapt.

