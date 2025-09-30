Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Mutated the Jordan 1 Into a Hardcore All-Terrain Running Shoe

When you hear “Jordan 1,” what comes to mind? Probably not the new Air Jordan 1 Low A/T, a sneaker designed for off-road running. Hoops? Try trails.

It's a left-field move to be sure and arguably an improvement, at least if you're going one-on-one with a puddle. 

Released in icy winter blue and tactical military green colorways, the Jordan A/T (presumably "All Terrain") looks like if Nike's Vaporfly shoe dashed over a chainsaw. The shoe’s fully lugged out with aggressive traction nubs that look ready for mud, moss, or whatever else hides in the backwoods.

Pretty hard to think that this sneaker is born of Nike's classic Jordan 1, until you peep the classic tongue tab.

It’s a surprisingly breathable GORE-TEX build, too, with perforated side panels that let your feet breathe without sacrificing weather resistance. That’s a big shift from the leather-locked design of the OG Jordan 1

Nike isn’t explicitly calling this a hiking shoe, but this is clearly borderline ACG behavior. 

And, of course, Nike’s blurred the lifestyle-trail border countless times before, from the ACG Mountain Fly to the wild ISPA Flow. But the Air Jordan 1 Low A/T shoe might be the first Jordan to go fully terrain-ready without entirely forgoing its basketball soul. 

Available on Nike’s website for about $200, Air Jordan 1 Low A/T is just built different. You can still spot the Jordan 1 Low shape trying to peek through, it's just redressed for the elements.

Donovan Barnett
Donovan Barnett
