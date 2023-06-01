Even Air Jordan 11s Aren't Safe From Shein

There is a universal truth that rings across style and sneaker; nothing is safe from the clutches of fast fashion. With the prying eyes of social media lurking on every corner of the internet, hungry for designs to snatch up, independent designers and industry-defining brands alike aren't safe.

You may have thought you'd seen it all, with fast fashion labels becoming more brazen than ever in their theft, but flagship products from the Nike Air Jordan family making their way onto Shein? Maybe now we've finally seen it all.

Time after time again, we've witnessed the dominating forces in fast fashion, from Shein to PLT and Fashion Nova, steal designs from budding designers as well as the industry's leading houses.

While the Guccis and Louis Vuittons of the world possess the capital to tackle such issues head-on, designers taking their first steps into the fashion world struggle, having to put their grievances in the hands of social media to seek reparations.

Over the past few years, we've seen how fast and hard Nike is willing to go to fight those it sees as infringing on its copyrighted designs.

From its very public battle with BAPE to Warren Lotus, amongst others, Nike has proven it's willing to fight tooth and nail to protect its designs – whether or not its intention are considered "pure" in the eyes of the public.

As Shein clones the iconic Air Jordan 11, specifically its highly popular "Concord" and "Bred" colorways, you'd expect that Nike is only so far behind, waiting in the wings to hit the retailer with a cease and desist.

What comes next is yet to be seen, but it's probably fair to say that you wouldn't want to be caught hooping in the Air Shein 11s – your ankles with thank you later.