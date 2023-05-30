Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike Air Jordan 2s Give You Wings!

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
Unfortunately, wings weren't one of the things that evolution had to offer humans. Although one of life's greatest disappointments, there are other ways to take flight. Redbull gives you wings, right? Better yet, be like Michael Jordan, throw on a pair of Air Jordan 2s, and fly high.

Air, Wings, and Flight, three technological foundations of the Nike footwear arsenal, have been synonymous with the career of Michael Jordan. Elements wrapped into a neat package to elevate every aspect of his signature sneaker line, these details were essential to marketing the idea that Air Jordans would allow wearers to take flight.

Without the idea of Nike Air Jordans giving you wings, the ability to take flight, the cultural significance of flagship Jordan silhouettes achieved during Michael Jordan's golden era may have been significantly minimized.

In celebration of these feelings, the same feelings described in Macklemore's "WINGS," the Air Jordan 2 (which has enjoyed a return to the spotlight in the past year) receives a flight-inspired makeover.

Taking the name "Wings," this specially crafted Air Jordan 2 takes a literal approach to its design details, with the wings (part of the medial and lateral lacing portions) featuring a grey graphic feathered wing coloration.

Allowing this unique detail to stand out for a statement finish, the remainder of the shoe takes on a classic AJ2 blocking scheme, with white leather contrasted with touches of black and green, largely mimicking the sneaker's original colorway.

