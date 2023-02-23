From North Carolina to Chicago, the Air Jordan 2 “UNC to CHI”

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC to CHI” WMNS

Release Date: March 8

Price: $150

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: While Michael Jordan may be a New York native, it’s hard to think of the basketball legend without the mind drifting to Chicago. Natural, of course, as the Air Jordan frontman hit his career highlights and historic moments at the Chicago Bulls from 1984-1998.

The shooting guard’s career remains one of sports' greatest, cementing Chicago and the Nike Air Jordan franchise on the global stage.

Before his time at the Bulls via the NBA draft, Michael Jordan enjoyed a college basketball stint at North Carolina, with his transition between the two institutes serving as inspiration for this upcoming WMNS exclusive release.

Aptly named “UNC to CHI,” this thoughtful take on the Air Jordan 2 Low is a celebration of a key period in Jordan’s life, a period that saw him rise from high-potential talent to global sensation and face of basketball.

As you’d expect, the colorway cherry-picks its palette from the staples hues of both North Carolina and the Chicago Bulls, dressing a stark white leather canvas with strikes of “UNC Blue” (a favorite of the Nike Dunk Low and Air Jordan line-up) and “Fire Red,” another AJ staple.

While the AJ2 Low lacks the verticality and desirability of its high-top counterpart, it’s certainly a good look to throw into rotation for the impending Spring/Summer season.

