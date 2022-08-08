Two 18 Slides Into Air Jordan 2 Mania

Brand: Two 18 x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 2 Low

Release Date: Holiday 2022

Price: $200

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: If you'd ask me which of Nike's silhouettes would be a dominant force throughout 2022, there's no chance I'd have settled for the Air Jordan 2 – my colleague Morgan Smith, however, clearly had her eyes on the prize.

Personal bias aside, the silhouette has been criminally underrated over the years, with 1s and 4s being somewhat of a universal standard for general releases and collaborations alike.

The sneaker's fortunes have certainly swayed through the first half of the year as collaborators across Nike's portfolio, shifting attention to both of the shoe's verticalities. Once the late Virgil Abloh set his hands to the low-top version of the silhouette back in November of 2021, the spark was set for a wildfire that would spread across the Nike release calendar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Several attention-worthy versions have since touched down courtesy of J Balvin, A Ma Maniére, Union, and arguably the strongest look of them all via Maison Chateau Rouge. While it tends to be the taller version of the shoe that takes point, the lows definitely aren't short of love, and it's this iteration once again taking center stage for Two 18's drop.

Its heavily detailed remix serves as an ode to its Detroit home, reflected through its multi-toned brown upper made up of suede and nubuck, as well as the city map that fills both of the shoe's insoles.

While this palette is a far cry from the more vintage-like renders that have been applied to several of the previously mentioned collaborations, its fine details make Two 18's take on the AJ2 a worthy cop.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.