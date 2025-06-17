Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Luxurious Monogrammed Luggage of… Nike?

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Nike
Nike's Jordan brand is known for some of the world's most iconic footwear. And while a good lot of its special releases can reach high price points, the basketball diffusion line exists far outside the world of luxury fashion. It is, however, darn good at emulating the latter.

Nike has unveiled a capsule of denim accessories that scream “TSA PreCheck” louder than they do “gym bag.”

Shop Air Jordan Monogram Collection
Speckled all over, monogram-style, with Michael Jordan's number 23, this range of cotton canvas travel gear includes a long-strapped tote, a spacious carry-on duffle, and a compartmented backpack, amongst other goodies.

Tagged with a metallic Jumpman plate, this luggage collection is unmistakably Nike, and yet eerily resembles what'd typically sell for ten times its price. Think Dior, think Gucci, think Fendi, and the countless other houses that have turned their initials or other symbols into status-conveying patterns to cover their products. 

But now before we go off on Nike for duping, let's remind ourselves that the recent past has actually featured some significant reverse-examples, too: Louis Vuitton's new Buttersoft sneaker, for instance, is deeply indebted to Nike's age-old Cortez design, and does little to disguise the fact. 

So, no bad blood here. More like tit for tat. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
