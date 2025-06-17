The Luxurious Monogrammed Luggage of… Nike?

Nike's Jordan brand is known for some of the world's most iconic footwear. And while a good lot of its special releases can reach high price points, the basketball diffusion line exists far outside the world of luxury fashion. It is, however, darn good at emulating the latter.

Nike has unveiled a capsule of denim accessories that scream “TSA PreCheck” louder than they do “gym bag.”

Speckled all over, monogram-style, with Michael Jordan's number 23, this range of cotton canvas travel gear includes a long-strapped tote, a spacious carry-on duffle, and a compartmented backpack, amongst other goodies.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tagged with a metallic Jumpman plate, this luggage collection is unmistakably Nike, and yet eerily resembles what'd typically sell for ten times its price. Think Dior, think Gucci, think Fendi, and the countless other houses that have turned their initials or other symbols into status-conveying patterns to cover their products.

But now before we go off on Nike for duping, let's remind ourselves that the recent past has actually featured some significant reverse-examples, too: Louis Vuitton's new Buttersoft sneaker, for instance, is deeply indebted to Nike's age-old Cortez design, and does little to disguise the fact.

So, no bad blood here. More like tit for tat.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.