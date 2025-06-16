Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Pharrell's Next Great Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Butter Soft & Candy Colored

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Louis Vuitton
Imitation is the highest form of flattery, isn't it? Well, Louis Vuitton Menswear creative director Pharrell Williams might think so, based on how his latest LV shoe is paying a whole lotta tribute to one of sneakerdom's most iconic sneakers. 24 different-colored tributes, to be exact. 

Born in 1972, Nike's Cortez shoe was initially aimed at track and field athletes but it become one of Nike's first mass-market successes. Though never off the map, public appraisal for the Cortez model has been at a new high since new Louis Vuitton menswear ambassador Jeremy Allen White deemed the all-white ones his favorite, leading to them briefly selling out thereafter. 

Shop Nike Cortez
By sculpting a chunky Cortez-like sneaker with the supple, rich leathers at LV's disposal, Pharrell took the design of the vintage-y original and out-luxed it. Available in an entire candy store's worth of colors, the LV Buttersoft sneaker is yours to preorder now, or get in-store from July 10.

Blues, greens, and pinks, with or without monograms — the Buttersoft sneaker left no stone unturned as to how to maximize the potential for what could well be Pharrell's next hit.

Louis Vuitton
Not to mention the subtly embossed details, like Pharrell's side profile or the lobster emblem across the shoe's uppers, for added personal touches.

With Maison Margiela recently leaning on Nike's Waffle for inspiration, it appears the American sports gear giant's more old-school retro runners are the unassuming source of next-wave luxury shoes.

The sneakers are priced between $1,150 and $1,400, and their accompanying campaign is fronted by future Mr. Dua Lipa, actor Callum Turner.

So, what'll it be? Going hard for the luxurious Louis dupe, or home to the OG Cortez?

