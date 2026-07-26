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Nike's Got Its Own Techy "Wallabee" Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For those thinking the dressy sneaker craze is on its way out, think again. Nike's all-leather Shox TL sneaker has entered the chat.

The newest Shox sneaker is quite sophisticated, to say the least. It features clean leather uppers with minimal lines and stitching. The signature Swoosh on the sidewall has been reduced to a simple perforated logo. Nike has also redesigned the toe box, essentially styling it in the same manner as classic moccasins like Clarks' Wallabee model.

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It falls in the same category as New Balance's 1890A model, another moc-style sneaker with dressy sensibilities. Instead, Nike has essentially designed its own Swoosh "Wallabee" powered by its Shox technology.

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It's definitely another fine edition to the Shox collection, which has enjoyed some rather classy spins here lately. First, Martine Rose blessed the streets with its square-toe Shox sneaker-mules. Nike then introduced more formal-style efforts like other leather sneakers and all-new sleek models like the Shox Z.

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The Shox TL leather takes things up a notch, offering the taste of the minimalist moc life with bounce.

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Nike's newest Shox sneaker comes in three colorways, including grey, black, and brown. It's now up for grabs at Architecture + Sneaker's website for ¥30,030, or around $183. It's set to launch at more retailers starting in August.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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