Nike's Got Its Own Techy "Wallabee" Sneaker

For those thinking the dressy sneaker craze is on its way out, think again. Nike's all-leather Shox TL sneaker has entered the chat.

The newest Shox sneaker is quite sophisticated, to say the least. It features clean leather uppers with minimal lines and stitching. The signature Swoosh on the sidewall has been reduced to a simple perforated logo. Nike has also redesigned the toe box, essentially styling it in the same manner as classic moccasins like Clarks' Wallabee model.

It falls in the same category as New Balance's 1890A model, another moc-style sneaker with dressy sensibilities. Instead, Nike has essentially designed its own Swoosh "Wallabee" powered by its Shox technology.

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It's definitely another fine edition to the Shox collection, which has enjoyed some rather classy spins here lately. First, Martine Rose blessed the streets with its square-toe Shox sneaker-mules. Nike then introduced more formal-style efforts like other leather sneakers and all-new sleek models like the Shox Z.

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The Shox TL leather takes things up a notch, offering the taste of the minimalist moc life with bounce.

Nike's newest Shox sneaker comes in three colorways, including grey, black, and brown. It's now up for grabs at Architecture + Sneaker's website for ¥30,030, or around $183. It's set to launch at more retailers starting in August.

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