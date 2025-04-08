Nike's "Bred" Air Max Is Two Greats, One Sneaker

Nike's G.O.A.T. colorway? Easy. "Bred" wins every time. The unmistakable black, red, and white colorway graced the first-ever Jordan 1 sneaker, the most legendary and hardest-to-get AJ1 ever.

Since then, we've gotten several other equally iconic "Bred" sneakers like the "Bred" 4s and "Bred" 11s (delicious velvet versions included). Nike has even dressed up non-Jordan classics in the timeless colorway, resulting in immaculate and super-duper classic steppers like the "Bred" Nike Air Max 90s.

The model's layered and textural uppers gets bathed in black, further topped with a crisp white leather Swoosh on the sidewalls. Those signature pops of "University Red"? They strike a couple of branding moments throughout the shoe.

Nike

Finally, the Air Max 90 finishes with its traditional semi-stacked sole, including the usual Air window realized in what looks like a deep red-ish tint.

Nike has released a few "Bred" 90 variants before, including a 2021 pair that bears a striking resemblance to the 2025 rendition. However, the previous pair went almost full stealth mode, save its white laces and red Air Max branding.

The previous Bred Air Maxes were good. But these forthcoming pairs keeps things simple and clean, making them almost the perfect "Bred" Air Max 90s.

By the way, these new Air Max 90 "Bred" sneakers are expected to land during summer.