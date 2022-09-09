Nike's Air Max 90 Gets "Corduroy" Fitted for Fall

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 90 "Corduroy"

Release Date: 2022

Price: $140

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Making your first sneaker purchase is a pretty big deal, right? I mean, I certainly remember the day I got to go and shop for my own pair with my own money.

That was over ten years ago now, but I still remember picking up that pair of Nike Air Max 90s like it was yesterday. White leather, navy, and red details. A classic, if I do say so myself.

While that certainly wasn't my first pair of Air Max 90s, which were, and still are, a hugely favored silhouette in my hometown, it was definitely the most memorable. Since then, the AM90 has retained a high ranking on my favorite sneakers list, and every now and again, Nike really knocks it out of the park with its drops.

Somehow these general releases that pack a punch still manage to fly under the radar. There's no doubting the 90 is a classic that holds huge regard across the UK, but it's taken somewhat of a back foot.

If there's one render that shouldn't go overlooked as we roll into fall, this autumn leaf-looking "Corduroy" palette is certainly one such.

Maintaining the white leather and mesh base that is standard for the silhouette, blocks of orange and brown make this a highly desirable creation. At all of your typical detail spots, from the outsole to midsole wedge, orange takes the lead, whereas brown colors the sneaker's statement "Corduroy" sidewall.

If your rotation is in need of a refresh, there's no better time than now to dip into the legacy of the Air Max 90.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.