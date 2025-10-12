Nike Revives an Ultra-Clean Air Max With Healing Power

Nike's back with another N7 banger, this time an ultra-clean Air Max 90 sneaker with peak aura.

The new Nike Air Max 90 N7 sneaker isn't new at all, actually. It released back in 2020 as part of the brand's N7 line of sneakers honoring Native Americans and Indigenous Peoples.

In addition to providing funding support for these communities, Nike has released some impressive sneakers spotlighting their heritage, including braided Dunk Lows, vibrant Air Max models, and moccasin-style sneakers.

Now, one of the cleanest N7 sneakers returns to the scene.

It's still the same design as before, featuring distressed overlays, color-changing suede, and a bright green and orange color scheme inspired by medicinal plants and their healing properties.

Retailing for $135, Nike's Air Max 90 N7 "Spruce Aura" sneaker is scheduled to rerelease on Nike's SNKRS app on October 13, also Indigenous People's Day.

