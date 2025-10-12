Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Revives an Ultra-Clean Air Max With Healing Power

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's back with another N7 banger, this time an ultra-clean Air Max 90 sneaker with peak aura.

The new Nike Air Max 90 N7 sneaker isn't new at all, actually. It released back in 2020 as part of the brand's N7 line of sneakers honoring Native Americans and Indigenous Peoples.

Shop Nike

In addition to providing funding support for these communities, Nike has released some impressive sneakers spotlighting their heritage, including braided Dunk Lows, vibrant Air Max models, and moccasin-style sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, one of the cleanest N7 sneakers returns to the scene.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's still the same design as before, featuring distressed overlays, color-changing suede, and a bright green and orange color scheme inspired by medicinal plants and their healing properties.

Retailing for $135, Nike's Air Max 90 N7 "Spruce Aura" sneaker is scheduled to rerelease on Nike's SNKRS app on October 13, also Indigenous People's Day.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock
  • This Absurdly Hairy Nike Air Max Is a Velvet Skunk
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Astronomically Clean Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike's Textural Campfire-Themed Air Max Is on Another Level of Cozy
  • In "Cannon," Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Max Is a Refreshingly Textural Banger
What To Read Next
  • Nike Revives an Ultra-Clean Air Max With Healing Power
  • Good Bags? No, They're Toogood
  • The Incredible & Colorful adidas Gazelle Sneaker With Rhythm
  • A Timepiece So Tough, You Can Bathe With It
  • A Garment so Good, You Should Buy It Breakfast
  • The Phantom of the Jet Black Sneaker-Loafer
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now