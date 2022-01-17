Every Good Winter Deserves (Nike) Snowflakes

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 90 and Air Force 1 "Snowflake"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Not everybody had the pleasure (or displeasure) of a white Christmas, and though temperatures are plummeting as we head towards the peak of winter, Nike's latest version of the Air Max 90 and Air Force 1 beckon snow to fall and fall hard.

Few sneakers are as synonymous with the late 90s, nor as iconic, as the Air Max 90. The silhouette has a special place in the hearts of many across the globe, and especially over at the Swoosh, as one of Tinker Hatfield's earliest designs within the groundbreaking Air Max lineup.

Throughout the years, the sneaker has retained much of its adoration, fluctuating in popularity from country to country. In the UK, the 90 has stood the test of time as the uniformed footwear of choice for several subcultural groups – with the Grime and rave scene finding a particular affinity for it.

Though the silhouette hasn't been the focal center in recent years, in the way that Dunk dominated 2021, there has been a steady selection available for fans.

Starting off 2022 strong, snow is due to fall thanks to the "Snowflake" colorway, which takes its name from the star-like embossed pattern that fills the mudguard, as well as a color palette that Frozen's Elsa would go crazy for.

The midsection of the sneaker is largely greyscale, with three alternate shades filling the mudguard, midsole wedge, heel, underlays, and lacing portion.

This subdued block provides a heavy contrast to the icy Tiffany-like blue that fills the toebox, tongue, Swoosh branding, and heel underlays. Interestingly, the Air Force 1 (which appears alongside the 90 as part of the "Snowflake" pack) is treated with a slightly paler version of the same colorway; grey, sail, and blue.

