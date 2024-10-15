Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Much-Loved Air Max Went Tiffany Stealth

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 90 sneaker makes a statement with its effortless, cushioned build alone. When wrapped in a classic Tiffany-coded outfit, the Air Max model can do no wrong.

To be clear, the latest Air Max 90 sneaker isn't another Tiffany collaboration like those $400 Air Force 1 Low sneakers. Instead, it earned the nickname "Tiffany" simply for dressing up in the jeweler's unmistakable colors.

Black shades swallow up Nike Air Max 90, covering just about everything from Air-filled soles to the textural upper, offering tastes of meshy and velvety textures.

Nike then follows up with splashes of aquatic blues, strikingly similar to Tiffany's signature robin egg blue. These blue hints can be seen throughout the pumped-up Nike Air Max 90, informing branding moments on the tongue and insoles. Even the visible Air unit got the "Tiffany" blues.

Although Nike has worked directly with the jewelry label, the sportswear label (and its collaborators) often dish out Tiffany-flavored outfits for its sneakers, especially its skate shoes. Brands like Diamond Supply Co. and April Skateboards both designed Tiffany-influenced Dunks previously.

If you missed out on the Tiffany collab (or perhaps didn't want to set yourself back $400), Nike's Air Max 90 "Tiffany" may be the closest and most affordable thing to the real-life Tiffany x Nike shoe.

Nike's Air Max 90 "Tiffany" is expected to release very soon. So, I guess it'll be breakfast at Nike's on release day.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
