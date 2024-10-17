Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Ma Maniére Devised Dressy Leather Air Maxes

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
A Ma Maniére
Surviving 10 years in the ever-turbulent fashion industry is quite the achievement, something A Ma Maniére is celebrating with a fittingly expansive Nike collection. 

Comprising six sneakers accompanied by limited-edition apparel, the latest drop from the brand’s 10-year anniversary collection (officially dubbed the “While You Were Sleeping” collection) is a luxe leather Air Max 95. 

Switching out the mesh and synthetic materials from the original model, A Ma Maniére dresses the entire upper in various leather fabrics. 

Plush suede, grainy leather, and smooth leather dotted with small ventilation holes are among the various textures mixed and matched across the Air Max 95’s signature wavy paneling. And in keeping with the traditional leather look, exposed zig-zag stitching holds together the medial panels.

The current flood of trail running shoes in the sneaker industry might be normalizing no-sew paneling and ultra-lightweight knitted fabrics, however, you won’t be seeing any of that across A Ma Maniére’s premium Nike collaboration. 

Already released so far from the While You Were Sleeping collection is a similarly high-end trio of Nike Jordan sneakers (Jordan 4s, Air Jordan 39s, and Jordan 3s). Now, the time has come for the Air Max 95 to get its release, arriving on October 25 via the A Ma Maniére website and in its Atlanta and DC stores.

Along with the sneakers, which retail at $195, a varsity jacket with co-branded graphics and leather detailing will be released for $600. 

We’re now over halfway through the A Ma Maniére x Nike While You Were Sleeping drops, with Air Force 1 and Converse Weapon Low sneakers still to come, and it's proven to be the most ambitious Nike collaboration of the year complete with short films, elevated designs, and strong storytelling. 

We haven’t seen a Nike collection of this scale since Virgil Abloh dropped The Ten

