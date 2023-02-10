Air Max 95s? I'll Take Them in Green, Please

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 95 Next Nature “Stadium Green”

Release Date: 2023

Price: $175

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Some things in life are just meant to be. Nike's Air Max 95 getting dressed with pops of green? Yeah, that's one of them.

When this mid-90s banger first touched international shores, it came packing a punch – a neon green punch. Aptly dupped "Neon," the original AM95 is undoubtedly one of the greatest creations to ever come out of Swoosh HQ.

Every time Nike decides to flip the restock switch on the AM95 "Neon," it flies off shelves and demands a pretty penny on the secondary market.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Basically, when you dress a 95 with its iconic grey gradient and a pop of green, it works; when it works, it sells.

Coming up next from the Swoosh's Next Nature sneaker selection is one such Air Max. Dubbed "Stadium Green," this little beauty follows tradition with a white mesh base, grey gradient, and blackened toe, with its "Stadium Green" strikes coloring the lace stays and Air bubble.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.