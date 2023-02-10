Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Air Max 95s? I'll Take Them in Green, Please

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 95 Next Nature “Stadium Green”

Release Date: 2023

Price: $175

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Some things in life are just meant to be. Nike's Air Max 95 getting dressed with pops of green? Yeah, that's one of them.

When this mid-90s banger first touched international shores, it came packing a punch – a neon green punch. Aptly dupped "Neon," the original AM95 is undoubtedly one of the greatest creations to ever come out of Swoosh HQ.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Every time Nike decides to flip the restock switch on the AM95 "Neon," it flies off shelves and demands a pretty penny on the secondary market.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Basically, when you dress a 95 with its iconic grey gradient and a pop of green, it works; when it works, it sells.

Coming up next from the Swoosh's Next Nature sneaker selection is one such Air Max. Dubbed "Stadium Green," this little beauty follows tradition with a white mesh base, grey gradient, and blackened toe, with its "Stadium Green" strikes coloring the lace stays and Air bubble.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Our LegacyDouble Lock U Neck Sweater Ash Grey
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
TrussardiWrinkled Cotton Trousers White
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 RECUT Monument/Phantom
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now