Nike's Scaly, Advanced Air Max Sneaker Is Straight-Up Cold (Blooded)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In February, Nike's Air Max DN8 debuted as the sportswear giant's latest and greatest Air Max sneaker. It got a pretty awesome welcome wagon upon its release, launching in a bright "Hyper Pink" colorway worn by stars like Victor Wembanyama and Central Cee.

No doubt, Nike's still thinking big and bold with the Air Max DN8.

The shoe's design alone is an absolute stunner, boasting this full-length sole full of Nike's Dynamic Air technology that gives the shoe a futuristic look that's also genuinely high-tech.

This is a shoe that Nike believes in. The DN8's lineup so far has been pretty stacked with colorways ranging from the timeless "Panda" scheme to throwback Air Max classics like "Neon."

And now, we'll also see the Nike Air Max DN8 sneaker get a little wild with an all-new snakeskin iteration. I mean, it is the year of the snake. So, snakeskin DN8s it is!

Reptilian textures cover the shoe entirely, from the tips of its bulbous Air soles to the tops of its breezy mesh uppers, giving it this slick, exotic look.

The Air Max DN, the DN8's big brother, also got a luxe snakeskin look a while back, though it's a far more conventional-looking colorway compared to the DN8's wild all-over snakeskin makeover.

There's no official release date just yet for the snakeskin Nike Air Max DN8s but Nike is expected to release several colorways of its advanced Air Max sneaker in March (reminder: Air Max Day is also in March), which likely will include this slick new variant.

Adding these serpentine pairs to the lineup would truly be the icing on the snake — I mean, cake.

