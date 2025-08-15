Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Air Max Shoe Is Built Like a Nike Tank

Written by Donovan Barnett
Nike
Nike’s latest Air Max Goadome feels less like a seasonal refresh and more like a statement of intent. The heavy-duty Nike Boot era might be returning.

Built in 2000 for Nike’s ACG line, the Goadome was meant to rival the Timberland 6-inch boot with a weatherproof leather upper, gum outsole, and full-length Air Max cushioning.

But its real legacy was forged in the streets, where it became a style staple from NYC to the Southeastern U.S.

By the 2010s, it wasn’t just a boot, it was a sneaker-boot hybrid that could hold its own against the almighty Timberland and maybe compete with the more recent Nike Air Jordan boots

The Southeastern stronghold was so deep that Wale even dropped an anthem for it, fittingly titled “Nike Boots.” And yes, it still slaps.

This latest edition keeps the waterproof build, padded collar, and aggressive tread, but updates the palette with a muted military edge seen on some more recent Nike Boots.

It’s rugged enough for bad weather, clean enough for a fit pic, and proof that the Goadome still carries the weight it did 15 years ago.

The Nike Air Max Goadome is available now for $200 on Nike’s website

Donovan Barnett
Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist
