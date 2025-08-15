This Air Max Shoe Is Built Like a Nike Tank

Nike’s latest Air Max Goadome feels less like a seasonal refresh and more like a statement of intent. The heavy-duty Nike Boot era might be returning.

Built in 2000 for Nike’s ACG line, the Goadome was meant to rival the Timberland 6-inch boot with a weatherproof leather upper, gum outsole, and full-length Air Max cushioning.

But its real legacy was forged in the streets, where it became a style staple from NYC to the Southeastern U.S.

By the 2010s, it wasn’t just a boot, it was a sneaker-boot hybrid that could hold its own against the almighty Timberland and maybe compete with the more recent Nike Air Jordan boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Southeastern stronghold was so deep that Wale even dropped an anthem for it, fittingly titled “Nike Boots.” And yes, it still slaps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This latest edition keeps the waterproof build, padded collar, and aggressive tread, but updates the palette with a muted military edge seen on some more recent Nike Boots.

It’s rugged enough for bad weather, clean enough for a fit pic, and proof that the Goadome still carries the weight it did 15 years ago.

The Nike Air Max Goadome is available now for $200 on Nike’s website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.