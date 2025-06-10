Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

From a skating perspective, the Vans Loafer “Unchain” sneaker holds its own. Grippy outsole? Check. Protective midsole for board feel and impact? Absolutely. That all-leather upper? Built to take a beating.

However, this isn’t really a skate shoe. This is a loafer. 

The Unchained Vans loafers are a sneaker that riff on the classic Slip-On shoe but with a penny loafer makeover down to the sleek all-black colorway.

Vans’ Loafer “Unchain” shoe is part of a growing wave of sneaker-loafer hybrids, joining the likes of PUMA’s Sophyr Loafer, the New Balance 1906L, or GOLF le FLEUR*’s patent slip-on.

These are shoes that exist weird space between business and play, a design clash that somehow works

The overall package comes together in a final streamlined design with a bit of puffiness, almost as if the Vans team wanted to slightly inflate the shoe.

It channels the spirit of those dummy thick Prada stompers we saw a few years back as well as Proenza Schouler and Vans' own puffy collab

Currently, this skate loafer is available at Japanese retailer ABC MART for $40. The only downside, for all of those with adult-sized feet, is that this iteration of the Vans Loafer “Unchain” shoe is only available in kids' sizes. However, there is no shortage of similar adult-sized Vans. 

We’ve seen Vans take on the loafer multiple times recently, for instance, with the style reaching its design peak in the Japan-exclusive "Bracelet" Slip-On, Harbor mules, and the actual Vans skate loafer.

All signs that Vans ought to keep on top of the classy slip-on sneaker styling.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
