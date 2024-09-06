Nike's Next Super Running Shoe Is Undeniably Beautiful

Nike's Zoom family is growing, thanks to the birth of an all-new model: the Nike Zoom Fly 6. Anyone else got the sudden urge to join a run club just to flex these? Or is it just me?

In the age of "ugly" dad shoes, Nike's Zoom Fly 6 sneaker is quite beautiful in design. The Swoosh super shoes boast a traditional chunked-up ZoomX sole, which basically provides a cushy foam bed for your feet.

At the same time, a sleek knit upper looks like it'll give the foot a nice snuggle and perhaps a refreshing breeze every now and then. Then there's the Nike branding, which makes a splash throughout the upper in quiet and dramatic ways (hello, big Swoosh).

Finally, Nike wraps the sneaker in this timeless black-and-white colorway, resulting in a super stylish scheme that looks too good to run in.

Regarding updates, Nike's Zoom Fly 6 is expected to be slightly lighter than its older sibling, the Zoom Fly 5. For those who have begged for a less heavy Nike Zoom Fly sneaker for years now, this is probably music to your ears.

Runners can also count on the Nike Zoom Fly 6 to feature other technical fixings, like a carbon fiber plate seen in most running shoes and known to give wearers a helpful push forward into their run or jog.

Nike's Zoom Fly 6 has been making its way around the internet since earlier this year, revealed in more colorful options like pink and bright red (flames designs, too). With official Nike images of this new black scheme here, it seems the beefy running shoes are finally ready for takeoff.

According to running shoe whispers, Nike will debut the Zoom Fly 6 sometime during the fall season, which is just around the corner. More colorways are expected to land in 2025.

Regardless, Nike has one seriously big, beautiful running shoe on its hands.