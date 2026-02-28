Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Tastefully Techy Nike Runner Has Been Reduced to Perfection

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
Nike’s Ava Rover has been around for just under a year and it’s made a solid name for itself as one of Nike’s most stylish and futuristic runners, balancing techy appeal with lifestyle styling possibilities.

And while new chapters often mean that something has been added, the design gurus at the Swoosh have gone the opposite way for the Nike Ava X Volt Ice which sees the Ava Rover silhouette reduced to become a lightweight running machine.

Simplification is the key here. The Ava X features a super-lightweight, one-piece upper devoid of seams for a sleek finish. Reinforced at high-stress areas, it still offers solid protection but only where totally necessary.

The sole unit sees changes, too. Although the distinctive waving shape of the design remains, there are some subtle differences in the composition of the unit.

Interestingly, the ReactX foam platform that existed in the Ava Rover has been replaced. But fear not, this doesn’t diminish any of the bounce-back comfort that the Rover had.

Instead of ReactX foam, the sole unit now houses a section of Cushlon 3.0 which performs in the same way at a slightly lighter weight. 

We’ve seen several colorways of the Nike Ava X already this year, but the announcement of the latest Nike Ava X Volt Ice is the most visually interesting, juxtaposing a stunning graded Volt sole unit with a dusty neutral upper.

