Futurist DNA Informs Nike's Hyper-Tech, Hyper-Stylish Street Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Red rover, red rover, send Nike a sleek Ava Rover over. Nike has made plenty of running sneakers that the public has adopted as lifestyle beacons.

Just look at the Air Max 95 or the Air Jordan 1. Thanks to their endless style reserves, these sneakers have adopted identities solely independent of their intended purpose. When was the last time you saw an AJ1 on the court?

Nike's Ava Rover sneaker is essentially the inverse of this concept: It's a lifestyle shoe that looks like it belongs on the trails, tracks, and, of course, the streets. This is a Nike sneaker after all.

Up top, the Nike Ava Rover wears a molded plastic overlay, a switch-up from the typical canvas and leather drapings we're used to.

This foot-hugging mold gives the sneaker an ultramodern appearance that feeds into the futuristic aura radiating from this sneaker.

Of course, the steez comes with some function as well.

The Air Rover comes with Performance-grade ReactX, Nike's midsole foam technology that gives the shoe increased energy return, AKA: Bounce. Wavy blue accents at the outsole also give the sneaker a techy vibe, while the slim silhouette oozes athleticism.

Available on the Nike website for $145, the Air Rover sneaker comes in black, red and orange colorways.

