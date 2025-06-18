Nike's Greatest Sneaker Goes Gloriously Grandma

Embroidery: It's not just for your grandma's throw blankets. It's also for your fresh AF Nike AF 1s. (That's AF ².) The granny-licious Nike Air Force 1 "Canvas & Embroidered Swoosh" is exactly what it sounds like: A canvas-based take on Nike’s classic low-top sneaker with an embroidered Swoosh to taste.

Honestly, dad shoes get a lot of attention, but grandmacore is the real unsung hero of the niche sneaker market.

Just look at FDMTL’s Vans Old Skool Cab 33 sneaker or LOEWE's floral-stitched Terra Vulca sneaker for proof. Nike’s AF1 is such a legendary sneaker silhouette, though, that this canvas iteration is probably the most approachable take on embroidered footwear by far.

The shoe’s olive green upper is made with a cotton canvas, a textural deviation from the sneaker's standard leather dress.

This Air Force 1’s Swoosh is also stitched up and souped out with thread, which weaves in some material charm to the tonal sneaker.

Soon to be available on Nike’s website for $115, the embroidered Air Force 1 comes in a military green, a triple black combo, and an all-white iteration. This granny sneaker has flavors for days. Speaking of flavors, Nike's canvas offerings outside of the embroided Swoosh sneaker are equally decadent.

Just take a look at the strawberry shortcake-flavored Linen Nike Air Force 1 that came out earlier this year. That was a sweet, sweet take on the textural sneaker. But the “Canvas & Embroidered Swoosh” AF1 ups the textural ante with its threaded Swoosh: A double whammy of woven pursuits.

