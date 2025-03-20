Finally, the Perfect "Linen" Nike Air Forces
Nike's "Linen" Air Force 1 sneakers are already GOAT-level classics. Now, the iconic Forces are finally perfect.
Nike is running back the Air Force 1 "Linen" sneaker again this year, reintroducing the model with never-before-seen materials. For the latest pair, Nike has wrapped the iconic sneaker in crisp canvas textures, resulting in this refreshingly clean look.
Basically, it's finally a true linen sneaker. Well, canvas AF1.
Previous versions featured super creamy leather uppers, including the debut 2001 Japan-exclusives and 2024 revival. The name "Linen" refers more to the shoe's colorway, a sort of nude-ish brown, which is similar to the color of natural linen fabric. The rest of the "Linen" Forces features white and pink accents that, combined with brown, make for a delicious spin rich in sneaker history.
Nike's upcoming Air Force 1 sneaker, nicknamed the "Linen Linens," preserves the ultra-classic color scheme, just in a "perfectly pressed" way, per Nike.
Expect the crisp canvas "Linen" Forces to finally drop on March 20 on Nike's SNKRS app, arriving in perfect timing for the warm season. Did I mention Nike also has a delicious, sturdy-textured Jordan 1 Low sneaker, too?