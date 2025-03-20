Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Finally, the Perfect "Linen" Nike Air Forces

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's "Linen" Air Force 1 sneakers are already GOAT-level classics. Now, the iconic Forces are finally perfect.

Nike is running back the Air Force 1 "Linen" sneaker again this year, reintroducing the model with never-before-seen materials. For the latest pair, Nike has wrapped the iconic sneaker in crisp canvas textures, resulting in this refreshingly clean look.

Basically, it's finally a true linen sneaker. Well, canvas AF1.

Previous versions featured super creamy leather uppers, including the debut 2001 Japan-exclusives and 2024 revival. The name "Linen" refers more to the shoe's colorway, a sort of nude-ish brown, which is similar to the color of natural linen fabric. The rest of the "Linen" Forces features white and pink accents that, combined with brown, make for a delicious spin rich in sneaker history.

Nike's upcoming Air Force 1 sneaker, nicknamed the "Linen Linens," preserves the ultra-classic color scheme, just in a "perfectly pressed" way, per Nike.

Expect the crisp canvas "Linen" Forces to finally drop on March 20 on Nike's SNKRS app, arriving in perfect timing for the warm season. Did I mention Nike also has a delicious, sturdy-textured Jordan 1 Low sneaker, too?

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
