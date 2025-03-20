Finally, the Perfect "Linen" Nike Air Forces

Nike's "Linen" Air Force 1 sneakers are already GOAT-level classics. Now, the iconic Forces are finally perfect.

Nike is running back the Air Force 1 "Linen" sneaker again this year, reintroducing the model with never-before-seen materials. For the latest pair, Nike has wrapped the iconic sneaker in crisp canvas textures, resulting in this refreshingly clean look.

Basically, it's finally a true linen sneaker. Well, canvas AF1.

Previous versions featured super creamy leather uppers, including the debut 2001 Japan-exclusives and 2024 revival. The name "Linen" refers more to the shoe's colorway, a sort of nude-ish brown, which is similar to the color of natural linen fabric. The rest of the "Linen" Forces features white and pink accents that, combined with brown, make for a delicious spin rich in sneaker history.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's upcoming Air Force 1 sneaker, nicknamed the "Linen Linens," preserves the ultra-classic color scheme, just in a "perfectly pressed" way, per Nike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Expect the crisp canvas "Linen" Forces to finally drop on March 20 on Nike's SNKRS app, arriving in perfect timing for the warm season. Did I mention Nike also has a delicious, sturdy-textured Jordan 1 Low sneaker, too?