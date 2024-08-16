Nike's New Field General-Esque Sneaker Is Stylishly Rugged

As news of Nike revivals keeps piling up, it's refreshing to see an entirely new sneaker coming from Swoosh headquarters. Well, sort of new.

Nike's C1TY sneaker — not a typo, by the way — is a breath of fresh air in the sense of being a brand-spanking-new Nike shoe. However, based on looks alone, there's no denying this beauty pulled inspiration from other Nikes released over the years.

Nike's new C1TY shoe isn't to be confused with the brand's City Classic hiking boots, which are fit for the trails and urban jungle. However, both models share a personality trait: wilderness-ready charm.

The Nike C1TY sneaker looks like the Nike Field General or General Purpose shoes if they were in their outdoorsy era. The new Swoosh-branded model features a familiar slender shape and is capped with thick, trail-worthy molded soles.

Equally interesting, the Nike C1TY sneaker receives a rather stylish construction of smooth suede and sturdy-looking mesh. Nike then tops the noteworthy textures in classic black and white, with the latter color highlighting neat additions like contrast stitching and branding moments.

Nike's C1TY sneaker comes off the production belt as a shoe that balances hiking edge and sophistication. It's also breezy and warm enough for the approaching transitional weather. And it even sort of reminds me of those handsome leather Killshot shoes.

Since late July, Nike's new fashionably rugged sneaker has appeared on dedicated Instagram sneaker pages, which suggests that a launch may be on the horizon.

So, for those looking to cop, be on alert or miss out on the cool new Nike sneaker altogether.