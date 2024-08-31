Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's All-New Outdoor Sneaker Looks a Little Familiar

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Nike, like many sneaker brands, is putting a big emphasis on refreshing sneakers from the past. So, when a completely new style comes out, my attention is piqued.

Nike's C1TY sneaker is a never-before-seen model by the athletic brand. But at first glance, I had to wonder: Why do these Nike shoes look so familiar?

It's easy to see how other Nike models inspired the C1TY sneakers. The classic Dunks, the Field General shoe, and even Tom Sachs' collaboration with the General Purpose sneakers can all be seen in the newest silhouette.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The C1TY sneakers sort of marry these previous Nike models with rugged charm, producing an outdoorsy hybrid vibe not seen on any of the aforementioned models before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The new Nike sneaker has been making the rounds on sneakerhead-friendly social media pages. So far, the Nike C1TY has appeared in a classic black and white colorway and the grey and orange scheme pictured above.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike C1TY shoe has a recognizable slender build seen on many previous models. It is constructed with tough mesh and soft suede overlays.

Finally, the Nike sneakers are grounded with deep-grooved, trail-worthy molded outsoles. Collectively, the design is rugged, utilitarian, and new, albeit reminiscent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hiking gear is nothing new for Nike — hello, ACG line! — but the brand has been leaning in extra hard to the on-trend gorp-core aesthetic lately. Anyone up for some outdoor-ready Vomeros and Blazer Mid shoes?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

If you're ready to hit the trails, or you just want to look the part, Nike's extensive efforts have you covered.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RassvetSunrise Shirt Woven Print
$230.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Acne StudiosFringe Wool Scarf Cotton Candy Pink
$155.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Field General-Esque Sneaker Is Stylishly Rugged
    • Sneakers
  • Stüssy Took Nike's Most Elderly Sneaker from Great to Gold
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Is Now Even More Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Air Max Sneakers Look Fresh Off a Beach Day
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While
    • Sneakers
  • Supreme Takes Nike's Craziest Clog for a Ride
    • Sneakers
  • Taylor Russell's Acting Chops Are Rivaled Only By Her Style
    • Style
  • Nike's All-New Outdoor Sneaker Looks a Little Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Transforming Cargo Skirt Is for 90s Style Masters
    • Style
  • PUMA's Speedcat Sneaker Just Got Better in Creamy Leather
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now