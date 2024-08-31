Nike's All-New Outdoor Sneaker Looks a Little Familiar

Nike, like many sneaker brands, is putting a big emphasis on refreshing sneakers from the past. So, when a completely new style comes out, my attention is piqued.

Nike's C1TY sneaker is a never-before-seen model by the athletic brand. But at first glance, I had to wonder: Why do these Nike shoes look so familiar?

It's easy to see how other Nike models inspired the C1TY sneakers. The classic Dunks, the Field General shoe, and even Tom Sachs' collaboration with the General Purpose sneakers can all be seen in the newest silhouette.

The C1TY sneakers sort of marry these previous Nike models with rugged charm, producing an outdoorsy hybrid vibe not seen on any of the aforementioned models before.

The new Nike sneaker has been making the rounds on sneakerhead-friendly social media pages. So far, the Nike C1TY has appeared in a classic black and white colorway and the grey and orange scheme pictured above.

The Nike C1TY shoe has a recognizable slender build seen on many previous models. It is constructed with tough mesh and soft suede overlays.

Finally, the Nike sneakers are grounded with deep-grooved, trail-worthy molded outsoles. Collectively, the design is rugged, utilitarian, and new, albeit reminiscent.

Hiking gear is nothing new for Nike — hello, ACG line! — but the brand has been leaning in extra hard to the on-trend gorp-core aesthetic lately. Anyone up for some outdoor-ready Vomeros and Blazer Mid shoes?

If you're ready to hit the trails, or you just want to look the part, Nike's extensive efforts have you covered.