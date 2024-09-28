Nike's New Outdoorsy Sneaker Looks Good While Duping Its Classics

Nike's new C1TY shoe gets better and better with its colorways.

Nike's C1TY sneaker, which looks like several Nike classics at once, has now been revealed in two extremely stylish new navy blue and black schemes. Unfortunately, though this shoe has mass appeal, the newest iterations of this sneaker only offer limited sizing.

These grade school versions of Nike's slick C1TY sneaker feature the same constructions seen on previous iterations — soft suede overlays plus tough mesh — now wrapped in stylish near-tonal colors for the kids.

The blue Nike C1TY sneaker gets a subtle pop of color with a red insole, while the black model embraces a green footbed. The meshy tongues also earn a burst of color.

Nike's C1TY sneakers are also topped with a creamy white Swoosh for a classic contrast against the dark colors otherwise covering the sneakers.

Finally, the Nike C1TY sneakers finish with those unmistakable deep-grooved, molded outsoles, which make it look ready to hit the trails.

Like previous colorways, the latest Nike C1TY shoes again offer up a recognizable slender build similar to several Nike classics.

With my little eye, I spied Nike's emerging Field General 82 shoe, the timeless Nike SB Dunk low, and even the much-hyped Tom Sachs General Purpose sneakers trapped within the walls of the newest C1TY model. The big difference is that this shoe ought to be at least a little easier to cop than any of those buzzy sneakers. Probably.

The Nike C1TY sneaker combines aspects from all of these shoes for a never-before-seen, almost outdoorsy, even, sneaker. It's a great combo that's as versatile as it is stylish.

And now, even kids can enjoy the vibe.

For those who stan Dunks and Field General and struggle with choosing between the Nike icons, Nike C1TY may be the answer to your problems.