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Nike Let Slawn Doodle All Over Its Latest Striking Soccer Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Cryoshot release run has been nothing if not plentiful. With different versions dedicated to specific regions and associated with legendary brands like England's Palace and France’s Jacquemus.

Now, it's headed East. Enter the Cryoshot Striker 1976 x Nigeria x Slawn.

shop Cryoshot Striker 1976 x Nigeria x Slawn

The Nigerian-British artist is known for turning everyday objects into chaotic, joyful canvases. For this collab, Slawn takes Nike’s earliest boot and gives it a full makeover: canvas upper, covered in his signature offbeat illustrations, and just enough attitude to make it anything but retro cosplay.

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NIKE
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Being an artsy kinda’ sneaker, minimal overlays keep things clean, letting the artwork do the talking. Definitely the most exciting of Cryoshot releases so far, in fact, it feels more like a limited-edition art drop than a typical sneaker release.

Nike are clearly having fun with FIFA’s World Cup kicking off shortly, it’s making damn sure the Cryoshot is in everyone’s mind, front and center.

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This one isn’t just a nod to football history, it’s a celebration of the global energy and creative chaos that keeps the game (and sneaker culture) interesting.

shop nike

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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