Nike Let Slawn Doodle All Over Its Latest Striking Soccer Sneaker

Nike’s Cryoshot release run has been nothing if not plentiful. With different versions dedicated to specific regions and associated with legendary brands like England's Palace and France’s Jacquemus.

Now, it's headed East. Enter the Cryoshot Striker 1976 x Nigeria x Slawn.

The Nigerian-British artist is known for turning everyday objects into chaotic, joyful canvases. For this collab, Slawn takes Nike’s earliest boot and gives it a full makeover: canvas upper, covered in his signature offbeat illustrations, and just enough attitude to make it anything but retro cosplay.

NIKE 1 / 4

Being an artsy kinda’ sneaker, minimal overlays keep things clean, letting the artwork do the talking. Definitely the most exciting of Cryoshot releases so far, in fact, it feels more like a limited-edition art drop than a typical sneaker release.

Nike are clearly having fun with FIFA’s World Cup kicking off shortly, it’s making damn sure the Cryoshot is in everyone’s mind, front and center.

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This one isn’t just a nod to football history, it’s a celebration of the global energy and creative chaos that keeps the game (and sneaker culture) interesting.

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