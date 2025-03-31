Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Waterproof Outdoor Boot Reheats Classic ACG Nachos

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Cyngal boot arrived at the peak of the gorpcore craze in 2024, landing as this waterproof hiking-style boot designed for the urban jungle. Honestly, its rugged features would probably do just fine in the regular wilderness, too.

Although not part of ACG (purely Nike here), the Nike Cyngal reheats the outdoor line's nachos, as the social media kids might say. Basically, the boots borrow inspiration from the ACG Air Magma shoes. Like the '80s gems, which inspired a previous sacai collab, the Cyngal comes with a similar padded shape and overall look, down to the debossed Nike branding on the side.

The Cyngal has even launched in similar outdoorsy colorways, including its latest "Solar Flare" option, which resembles an Air Magma currently listed on Grailed.

A bold mustard yellow hue dresses the model's smooth, suede-like leather uppers, resulting in this bold, satisfying take on the hiker. The Nike Cygnal even gets a set of blue worker-boot-style shoelaces, bringing bold flavor (and more ACG vibes) to the new colorway.

The boot then rounds out with its usual rugged and chunky soles, this time painted in black for the latest drop.

In case any outdoor guys or girlies want to cop, the Nike Cygnal "Solar Flare" shoes are scheduled to drop on April 2 at Nike Japan. But for everyone else, they're now up for grabs at Footdistrict.

Morgan Smith
