Nike's Waterproof Hiking Boot Is a Remarkably Rugged Delight

Written by Morgan Smith

Winter is coming, and Nike has a weatherproof hiking boot for the Swoosh gorp boys. Enter the Nike Cygnal boot.

Nike's Cygnal stomps into the footwear scene as an outdoor boot crafted with velvet-like real leather that's also Mother Nature-proof (notice how the water beads roll off the upper...10 points for Nike!).

The Nike Cygnal follows a traditional outdoor boot setup, designed with sturdy woven eyelets and equally tough laces ready for adventure. Thanks to its generous padding around the ankles, it also promises a pretty cushy ride.

Of course, the rugged boot's nice, chunky sole seals the deal, promising sublime traction on just about any outdoor terrain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Although new, Nike's Cygnal boot echoes outdoor boots from Nike's past. It resembles models like the winterized Jordan 6 boot and Nike ACG's Regrind trail boots from the 90s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I even got some sacai x Nike Magmascape vibes at one point.

After leaking earlier this year, Nike's Cygnal boot is finally here — well, at a few overseas retailers for now. But we'll probably see the trail-worthy boot become more widely available throughout the fall season.

For its debut, Nike will launch the hiking shoe in two appropriately earthy colorways: a beige "Desert Ore" and a beige "Baroque Brown." Delish.

At least the Nike Cygnal won't be alone. Nike's quietly building a stylish outdoor boot army that already includes models like the City Classic and ACG Torre Mid (the latter has gotten incredibly stylish, BTW).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Those roam-ready Blazers, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
