Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

sacai's Nike Footscapes Are Filled With Magma (Air Magma, That Is)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Remember those Footscape-y sacai Nikes? Well, they're finally dropping, and they're actually called Magmascapes.

The sacai x Nike Magmascape is another clever shoe by the two minds. The sneaker marries the worlds of Nike's Air Magma and Air Footscape sneakers, boasting the Footscape's traditional side lace system and the general shape of the Magma — reworked sacai-style, of course.

sacai often blends and borrows from Nike silhouettes, resulting in brand-new hybrid sneakers. Recall the chunky VaporWaffle (Vaporfly + Pegasus) and coveted LDWaffle sneakers (LDV + Waffle Racer) from the past.

sacai's Nike Magmascape sees mesh and suede moments take over the upper, joined by a leather co-branded tongue. As shown in its past Nikes, sacai's signature double details come to life again, evident with the two different shoelaces and a thick doubled-up base.

You could also technically count on the fact that sacai's Magmascape offers up two Nike vibes, Magma and Footscape.

1 / 3
Nike

Debuted in January, the sacai x Nike Magmascape is finally here. Specifically, the hybrid shoe is expected to drop on December 7 at Nike in three nice colorways: Varsity Royal, Light British Tan, and Black.

The sneaker's colorways are said to be inspired by Christopher Nolan's Interstellar film, continuing Chitose Abe's apparent love for the sci-fi (sacai dropped an Interstellar collection this year, too). Who knew Abe was such a fan of the trippy Nolan movie?

When sacai and Nike link up, we often get your not-so-average sneaker collaborations, and it's great. Going a step further than color swaps and co-branding has made me a big fan of sacai's Nikes. Others would agree, considering how past Nike sneakers have flown off shelves.

Count the Magmascapes as but another sacai x Nike shoe for the books, one that's packed with heat. Like magma? Get it? No? Okay.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's Your Best Look Yet at sacai's Nike Footscapes
    • Sneakers
  • Air Max Terrascape 97
    The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Is One of the Best Colorways Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Nike's Air Max Plus in "Scream Green" Is Something I Didn't Know I Needed Till Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low black olive
    Another Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low Has Entered the Chat
    • Sneakers
  • stüssy birkenstock collab 2023
    Say Hello to Stüssy & Birkenstock's Coziet Collab Yet
    • Sneakers
  • A photo of Swatch & OMEGA's Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch timepiece
    Be Thankful: OMEGA & Swatch Are Dropping More Moonswatches
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Dime to Sacai, This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • sacai nike magmascape
    sacai's Nike Footscapes Are Filled With Magma (Air Magma, That Is)
    • Sneakers
  • rihanna jacob & co watch anklet
    Leave it to Rihanna to Strap a $400,000 Watch to Her Ankle
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023