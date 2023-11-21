sacai's Nike Footscapes Are Filled With Magma (Air Magma, That Is)

Remember those Footscape-y sacai Nikes? Well, they're finally dropping, and they're actually called Magmascapes.

The sacai x Nike Magmascape is another clever shoe by the two minds. The sneaker marries the worlds of Nike's Air Magma and Air Footscape sneakers, boasting the Footscape's traditional side lace system and the general shape of the Magma — reworked sacai-style, of course.

sacai often blends and borrows from Nike silhouettes, resulting in brand-new hybrid sneakers. Recall the chunky VaporWaffle (Vaporfly + Pegasus) and coveted LDWaffle sneakers (LDV + Waffle Racer) from the past.

sacai's Nike Magmascape sees mesh and suede moments take over the upper, joined by a leather co-branded tongue. As shown in its past Nikes, sacai's signature double details come to life again, evident with the two different shoelaces and a thick doubled-up base.

You could also technically count on the fact that sacai's Magmascape offers up two Nike vibes, Magma and Footscape.

1 / 3 Nike

Debuted in January, the sacai x Nike Magmascape is finally here. Specifically, the hybrid shoe is expected to drop on December 7 at Nike in three nice colorways: Varsity Royal, Light British Tan, and Black.

The sneaker's colorways are said to be inspired by Christopher Nolan's Interstellar film, continuing Chitose Abe's apparent love for the sci-fi (sacai dropped an Interstellar collection this year, too). Who knew Abe was such a fan of the trippy Nolan movie?

When sacai and Nike link up, we often get your not-so-average sneaker collaborations, and it's great. Going a step further than color swaps and co-branding has made me a big fan of sacai's Nikes. Others would agree, considering how past Nike sneakers have flown off shelves.

Count the Magmascapes as but another sacai x Nike shoe for the books, one that's packed with heat. Like magma? Get it? No? Okay.