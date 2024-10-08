How Do You Improve Nike’s Air Force 1? With GORE-TEX, Of Course

It’s difficult to improve on a sneaker as iconic as Nike’s Air Force 1. This 40-plus-year-old design has become ubiquitous, sold at practically every sneaker retailer and worn by every walk of life.

However, even certified classic designs can benefit from practical material executions — and the Nike Air Force 1 GORE-TEX offers just that.

Turned water-tight through GORE-TEX technology, the sneaker has developed outdoor-ready capabilities. It’s a trick we’ve seen the American sportswear giant play before, however, this time in a military-inspired colorway to match its rugged build.

Dressed in black, with a combination of textile and leather on the upper, military green emerges on Nike’s inimitable swoosh and GORE-TEX branding embroidered on the heel.

Yet to be confirmed by Nike, the shoes are expected to be released on October 15 (just in time for the cold, wet winter season) retailing for $150. This is $35 more expensive than a standard pair of all-black AF1s — arguably a small price to pay for dry feet.

Being such a minimal design makes the Nike Air Force 1 easily adaptable. Turning into plush skate shoes? Dressing up in luxurious suede? Becoming merch for high-end sushi? That’s all in a week's work for the shoe.

And adding to the new renditions of Nike’s famed AF1 is this sturdy, weatherproof, GORE-TEX sneaker.