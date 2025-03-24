Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is filling up sneakerheads' mugs with another serving of Mocha-flavored Dunks.

The official colorway of the latest Dunk Lows is "Pale Ivory/Baroque Brown," which looks like a much richer version of the popular "Mocha" Dunks from 2023.

Shop Nike Dunk Low

The newest Dunks are also more velvety in texture, featuring creamy suede panels plus the classic Sail-colored leather. Dare I say, this mouth-watering pair does Mocha even better.

The popular "Mocha" color scheme has this incredibly delicious aura, transforming nearly any pair of Nikes into scrumptious steppers worth sipping. The Air Jordan 2/3 and Nike's classic slip-on Clogposite recently went "Mocha," resulting in dream takes for sneaker-obsessed baristas.

Despite the Dunk hype hitting a sort of lull, the timeless model surely ain't dead. And this "Mocha" pair, offering coffee flavors and splashes of cream, might just the right pick-me-up for the silhouette.

For those looking to indulge in the new "Mocha"-ish Nike Dunk Low sneakers, they're now available at JD Sports and Finish Line. The shoes are expected to land at more stores through the warmer seasons.

Even the Swoosh knows that coffee is a year-round delight.

Shop Nike Here

Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
35.53636.537.540.5
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
4040.541
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
