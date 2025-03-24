Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk

Nike is filling up sneakerheads' mugs with another serving of Mocha-flavored Dunks.

The official colorway of the latest Dunk Lows is "Pale Ivory/Baroque Brown," which looks like a much richer version of the popular "Mocha" Dunks from 2023.

The newest Dunks are also more velvety in texture, featuring creamy suede panels plus the classic Sail-colored leather. Dare I say, this mouth-watering pair does Mocha even better.

The popular "Mocha" color scheme has this incredibly delicious aura, transforming nearly any pair of Nikes into scrumptious steppers worth sipping. The Air Jordan 2/3 and Nike's classic slip-on Clogposite recently went "Mocha," resulting in dream takes for sneaker-obsessed baristas.

Nike

Despite the Dunk hype hitting a sort of lull, the timeless model surely ain't dead. And this "Mocha" pair, offering coffee flavors and splashes of cream, might just the right pick-me-up for the silhouette.

For those looking to indulge in the new "Mocha"-ish Nike Dunk Low sneakers, they're now available at JD Sports and Finish Line. The shoes are expected to land at more stores through the warmer seasons.

Even the Swoosh knows that coffee is a year-round delight.