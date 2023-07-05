Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Official Look: Nike Dunk Low "Mocha"

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
JD Sports
1 / 2

This article was originally published on Jan 12, and updated on May 12 

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Mocha"

Release Date: 2023

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Calling all coffee lovers – if you're in need of another caffeine fix, look no further. Nike is once again showing off its barista skills with a hot cup of "Mocha."

If you fancy yourself a bit of Swoosh head or just a fan of sneakers in general, then you've certainly come across the fan-favorite "Mocha" palette once or twice.

This colorway was doing the rounds via Jordan Brand when it dressed the near-instant sell-out "Mocha" Air Jordan 1, which served as somewhat of a consolation prize for those that missed out on the Travis Scott version of the same colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Thanks to its simplistic yet highly effective pairing of brown, white, and off-white tones, the colorway proved a huge success. Now, it's skipping over the Air Jordan line-up and making its way to the infamous Dunk Low.

Utilizing the same blocking scheme seen on the AJ1, brown leather decorates the Dunk Low's traditional white leather underlays, resulting in a look that you'd be foolish to skip out on. Given initial reactions online, it's pretty clear that these may not be the easiest pair to secure – you've been warned.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

