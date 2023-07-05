Official Look: Nike Dunk Low "Mocha"
This article was originally published on Jan 12, and updated on May 12
Brand: Nike
Model: Dunk Low "Mocha"
Release Date: 2023
Price: TBC
Buy: Online at Nike
Editor's Notes: Calling all coffee lovers – if you're in need of another caffeine fix, look no further. Nike is once again showing off its barista skills with a hot cup of "Mocha."
If you fancy yourself a bit of Swoosh head or just a fan of sneakers in general, then you've certainly come across the fan-favorite "Mocha" palette once or twice.
This colorway was doing the rounds via Jordan Brand when it dressed the near-instant sell-out "Mocha" Air Jordan 1, which served as somewhat of a consolation prize for those that missed out on the Travis Scott version of the same colorway.
Thanks to its simplistic yet highly effective pairing of brown, white, and off-white tones, the colorway proved a huge success. Now, it's skipping over the Air Jordan line-up and making its way to the infamous Dunk Low.
Utilizing the same blocking scheme seen on the AJ1, brown leather decorates the Dunk Low's traditional white leather underlays, resulting in a look that you'd be foolish to skip out on. Given initial reactions online, it's pretty clear that these may not be the easiest pair to secure – you've been warned.
