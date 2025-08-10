Nike's Gridiron Legend Unleashes Its Inner Furry Beast

The first fall breeze is just around the corner, and Nike has another sneaker ready for the season and fashion's fur obsessions.

Nike's Field General "College Grey" sneaker sounds normal, but it's anything but. This particular pair features brown faux fur and mesh underlays, with a touch of leather on the side.

The latest joins those cow-print Field Generals that were released earlier this year. And they part of a growing collection of furry Nike shoes, which includes shoes like the literal "Black Cat" AF1s and the luxe hairy Air Superflys.

Seriously. Everything is hairy in fashion right now, down to the shoes, which may not be a bad thing with the cooler seasons fast approaching.

Nike's Field General "College Grey" sneaker comes just in time for prepping those new-season wardrobes. As we speak, the shoes are now available on AFEW's website for 119.99 € (around $139).

There are still a few sizes available, but most have already been snatched up. Many want to faux fur Field Generals in their rotations, it seems. Can't blame them for that.

