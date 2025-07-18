Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Minimalist Runner Is Great. With Fur, It's Luxe Perfection

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Superfly is a full-on fashion stepper now. The shoe is fresh off a collaboration with luxury brand Dover Street Market. Now, the reborn Nike shoe is getting a fur makeover.

The latest Air Superfly, known as the Air Superfly LX (perhaps for "luxe"), arrives with sleek, hairy uppers. That's right, over are the days of the shoe's perforated leather uppers, at least for this particular pair.

Elsewhere, the early 2000s sneaker retains most of its traditional features, including the classic low-profile look, patterned bottoms packed with traction, and cushy Air-injected soles.

The Air Superfly appears in two colorways, including black and a creamy "Sail," both equally hairy, of course. Overall, these Superflys have a similar vibe to those furry Air Force 1 Lows, which come in the same color options.

Let's just charge this to fashion's (again) obsession with fur, a.k.a the "refurgence."

Although the Air Force 1s have already begun to release at select retailers, Nike's Air Superfly LX sneakers are scheduled to release on July 31 via Nike's SNKRS app and website. The slim runners will retail for $125 each.

Morgan Smith
