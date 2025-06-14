Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've seen the "Triple Black" Air Force 1 Low, one of the sneaker's most classic colorways. We've also seen "Black Cat" Jordan shoes, which are some of the cleanest Jordans of all time.

Nike has now made a "Black Cat" Air Force 1 (literally this time).

The brand recently debuted a smooth, black suede Air Force 1, which earned the popular "Black Cat" nickname due to its stealthy appearance. But the newest Forces take the "Black Cat" treatment very seriously.

Faux pony hair takes over the latest Air Force 1's uppers, resulting in a hairy take on the timeless black Air Force 1, better yet literal "Black Cat" Forces.

Nike has also added other non-fur textures to the mix. Specifically, the Forces feature smooth nubuck leather on the tongue and heel tab, which highlights Nike's unmistakable logos.

The new Nike Air Force 1 is similar to the brand's fur-covered pairs from 2026. However, the previous pairs came with a hairless Swoosh, while the Nike logo grew out its fur on the 2025 sneakers.

Nike's recent effort is also reminiscent of those luxe fur Air Force 1s designed by stylist and Diallo co-founder Dex Robinson. Although, the latest aren't bursting with Virginia Union's Panther pride like Robinson's.

In addition to the black pairs, Nike's hairy Air Force 1 Lows also comes in a "Sail" colorway, almost like the classic white AF1 gone polar bear.

Both Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are scheduled to drop at atmos Tokyo on June 15 for ¥22,550 (around $156).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
