Nike’s Most Normal Sneaker Gone Gloriously Feral

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike just gave one of its quietest sneakers a full-blown hairy feral makeover.

The Field General was never meant to be loud. Originally released in the 1980s for football’s on-field tacticians, it was all function. The kind of shoe you'd expect to see paired with a headset and a whistle, not a print pulled straight from the savanna.

But here we are.

The new Field General Zebra trades minimalism for mayhem. It coats the upper in striped pony hair and layers on bold black leather at the swoosh and heel.

The all-black waffle sole sharpens the silhouette just enough to hold it all together.

This is a sideline sneaker turned statement piece. And it’s not the only one going a little feral this season. 

This drop joins Nike’s growing list of sneakers getting wild makeovers. The AF1 Wild comes with Wales Bonner energy, for instance, while the Air Max Phenomena blends loafer structure with design chaos, adidas is in with its laceless Taekwondo silhouette in leopard print, and Vans has a full stable of animal patterns from Creepers to fuzzy pony-hair slip-ons.

But the Field General stands apart. This is dad-core flipped inside out, the kind of sneaker that starts out coaching the game and ends up charging the field to tackle the mascot.

The Nike Field General Zebra drops as a Japan exclusive on September 19 via Nike SNKRS Japan for ¥20,350, or about $135.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
