Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark

When it comes to Nike’s Dunk sneaker, black isn't slimming. It's indulgent.

The Nike Low Dunk GORE-TEX in "Triple Black" is a black-on-black-on-black iteration of the Swoosh's trendiest sneaker. Except now, it’s waterproof.

The Dunk was once an inescapable sneaker, and much like any other trendy sneaker, the Dunk experienced its fair share of highs and lows regarding its popularity. But with this GORE-TEX Dunk, Nike isn't just doubling down on the sneaker's star power, it's tripling down.

But the GORE-TEX Dunk sneaker isn't just the sauciest of the Dunk lineage, it's also the toughest. The GORE-TEX upper was built to fight off harsh winds, and it's also waterproof.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That is to say, this sneaker is more than just its good looks. It has some serious substance, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All black everything is the method when it comes to the triple black Dunk shoe, and its raven exterior matches the robust energy of the hardwearing sneaker.

Available on the Nike website for $150, this Dunk is one of the sleekest sneakers of its heritage thanks to its blacked out pigment, which looks leaps more urbane than the white-paneled offerings associated with most Dunks.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.