Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
sbheadsbe
1 / 2

When it comes to Nike’s Dunk sneaker, black isn't slimming. It's indulgent.

The Nike Low Dunk GORE-TEX in "Triple Black" is a black-on-black-on-black iteration of the Swoosh's trendiest sneaker. Except now, it’s waterproof.

shop nike dunk sneakers here

The Dunk was once an inescapable sneaker, and much like any other trendy sneaker, the Dunk experienced its fair share of highs and lows regarding its popularity. But with this GORE-TEX Dunk, Nike isn't just doubling down on the sneaker's star power, it's tripling down.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the GORE-TEX Dunk sneaker isn't just the sauciest of the Dunk lineage, it's also the toughest. The GORE-TEX upper was built to fight off harsh winds, and it's also waterproof.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That is to say, this sneaker is more than just its good looks. It has some serious substance, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All black everything is the method when it comes to the triple black Dunk shoe, and its raven exterior matches the robust energy of the hardwearing sneaker.

Available on the Nike website for $150, this Dunk is one of the sleekest sneakers of its heritage thanks to its blacked out pigment, which looks leaps more urbane than the white-paneled offerings associated with most Dunks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • Nike's Proper "Panda" Dunk Gone Fuzzy
  • Can Sean Wotherspoon Air Max-ify Nike's Dunk?
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • Silly-Sleek Styling For a Y2K Nike With Some Spring in Its Step
  • The Bulbous Basketball adidas Shoe Is Now Intimidatingly Clean
  • AG Jeans Has Denim Down to a Fine Art
  • Lest You Forget Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now