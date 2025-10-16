Nike's Lava-Licious Basketball Sneaker Is Literally Fire

Nike is bringing a brand new silhouette into the mix, and it's pure fire. Well, more like hot lava.

The Nike GT Future "Fire" is an ultra-techy basketball shoe designed to appeal to athletes and genuine sneakerheads alike, thanks to its performance-driven appearance.

First teased at the SNKRS Showcase in July, the GT Future has a sculptural design that resembles molten lava with raised flame-like grooves that bolster the sneakers' fiery presence. Up top, the sneaker pulls style inspo from other Nike models like the Foamposite, which has become something of a style beacon in its own right recently. Shout out Balenciaga.

But the Foamposite wasn't the only sneaker on the GT Future's moodboard. Far from it.

In fact, Nike's GT Future, available on the Nike website on October 25 for $200, comes from a long line of great sneakers. Literally.

A part of Nike's Greater Than (GT) line of performance sneakers, the GT Future carries the same high-octane design ethos as other GT sneakers like the GT Cut and the GT Jump. But where those sneakers focus on quick on-court cuts and bouncy rebounds, respectively, the GT Future is focused on meeting the future of basketball through bounce, speed, and of course, an ubër futuristic appearance.

That is to say, the future of Nike basketball — is here.

