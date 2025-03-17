Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Dressed in Icy Blues, Nike’s Wildly Wavy Foamposites Are Too Cold

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Foamposite One's run is only heating up — more going ice-cold but in a good way. Hello, "Psychic Blue" Foamposites.

For the latest version, the Foamposite's signature wavy, plated uppers are painted in this baby blue color, resulting in a seriously icy look for Nike's craziest sneaker model. The bright blue hue also strikes a few branding moments and the heel tab, providing offsets against the shoe's blacked-out details.

Shop Nike Foamposite
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's still the same wildly futuristic, chunky model as before, now rendered in a beautiful blue flavor. And that's A-okay with me. Or, in this case, it's B-okay for the blue vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In recent years, Nike has unlocked its vault and unleashed several ultra-classic models, including the Air Foamposite One. The Foamposite never really went away, as stylish collaborations with COMME des GARÇONS helped keep the model alive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Also, sneakerheads themselves refused to let the Foamposite's name die, often reminiscing over the shoe's most epic colorways on social media. For the revival, Nike naturally answered their prayers, running back iconic schemes like the "Galaxy" and "Royal."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike even took the shoe's rebirth a step further, giving the DMV its own "Cherry Blossom" colorway, not only acknowledging the area's beauty but its influence on the model's rise and legacy. In addition, the sportswear brand tapped musician Wale, also a DMV native and longtime sneakerhead, to debut the pair.

The Nike Foamposites train is still chugging in 2025. And these "Psychic Blue" versions are expected to drop sometime during the summer season, which for the Jordan Brand is anything between April-ish and July-ish.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Nike SB's Wildest Hybrid, the Skate-Ready Jordan 4, Is Suddenly Back
    • Sneakers
  • Union LA's Brilliant Hybrid Jordan Sneakers Are Pure Art
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Gorgeously Glossed Air Force 1 Is Even Better Than the Last
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Dressed in Denim & Corduroy, Nike Dunks Dream of Being Pants
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
    • Sneakers
  • This Advanced, Snakeskin Air Max Sneaker Is Too Nice for Words
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Moncler Perfected Luxury Outerwear. With Leica, It Perfects Luxury Cameras (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • The World's Coolest Brands Are Craving New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Dressed in Icy Blues, Nike’s Wildly Wavy Foamposites Are Too Cold
    • Sneakers
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now