Dressed in Icy Blues, Nike’s Wildly Wavy Foamposites Are Too Cold

The Nike Air Foamposite One's run is only heating up — more going ice-cold but in a good way. Hello, "Psychic Blue" Foamposites.

For the latest version, the Foamposite's signature wavy, plated uppers are painted in this baby blue color, resulting in a seriously icy look for Nike's craziest sneaker model. The bright blue hue also strikes a few branding moments and the heel tab, providing offsets against the shoe's blacked-out details.

It's still the same wildly futuristic, chunky model as before, now rendered in a beautiful blue flavor. And that's A-okay with me. Or, in this case, it's B-okay for the blue vibes.

In recent years, Nike has unlocked its vault and unleashed several ultra-classic models, including the Air Foamposite One. The Foamposite never really went away, as stylish collaborations with COMME des GARÇONS helped keep the model alive.

Also, sneakerheads themselves refused to let the Foamposite's name die, often reminiscing over the shoe's most epic colorways on social media. For the revival, Nike naturally answered their prayers, running back iconic schemes like the "Galaxy" and "Royal."

Nike even took the shoe's rebirth a step further, giving the DMV its own "Cherry Blossom" colorway, not only acknowledging the area's beauty but its influence on the model's rise and legacy. In addition, the sportswear brand tapped musician Wale, also a DMV native and longtime sneakerhead, to debut the pair.

The Nike Foamposites train is still chugging in 2025. And these "Psychic Blue" versions are expected to drop sometime during the summer season, which for the Jordan Brand is anything between April-ish and July-ish.