All the Details: Tiffany & Nike's $400 Air Force 1

This article was published on January 24 and updated on February 28

Brands: Tiffany & Co. x Nike

Model: Air Force 1

Release Date: March 7, 2023

Price: $400

Number: Reportedly, only 1,837 pairs of Tiffany's Air Force 1 will release, tying in with 1837, the year of Tiffany's birth.

Buy: Nike SNKRS, Tiffany's NYC Next Door & Soho flagships, select Nike retailers

Editor's Notes: The rumors are true: Nike's Air Force 1 is once again getting fancy. The sportswear giant confirmed its forthcoming linkup with Tiffany & Co. via an Instagram post in late January, that featured a Tiffany Blue shoe box stamped with the unmistakable Swoosh logo — "a legendary pair," as Tiffany is calling its new Nike.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany and Nike have now revealed the collaborative AF1 sneaker in all its glory. Set to land on March 7, the shoe will be sold separately from a series of sterling silver accessories, including a co-branded shoe horn, whistle, brush, and lace dubrae.

There's even a one-of-one Tiffany Nike shoebox, handmade of silver naturally.

Tiffany & Co. 1 / 4

There is a catch, however: the Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1's $400 USD price tag.

Not as bad as Louis Vuitton's AF1, to be sure, but a lot more than your average Air Force 1.

Then again, this isn't your average Air Force 1.

LeBron James immediately co-signed the collaborative Air Force 1, wearing the limited edition AF1 with a matching Tiffany x Nike varsity jacket (reportedly a custom piece made by Settlemier’s Jackets).

Meanwhile, a purported sample colorway of the Tiffany Air Force 1 flipped the script on the color, opting for a brighter façade and darker Swoosh.

On March 2, it turned out that the leak wasn't revealing a sample pair but a second official Tiffany AF1, confirmed by Alexandre Arnault.

The internet remains divided on the original black Tiffany x Nike AF1, though.

On one hand, the shoe's premium black suede upper, Tiffany Blue Swoosh and luxe silver hardware at the heel feels quietly elegant and, thus, very Tiffany.

On the other, some expected at least a bit more bling. And plenty more wish that the Tiffany Blue pair would see wider release (or release at all).

But others seem satisfied by the subdued silver-tinged sneaker (or at least by the price point remaining under four figures).

Nike has a habit of linking with the world's top luxury labels for ultra-expensive limited editions, as made clear by the Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s and Dior Jordan 1.

And then there are Nike's Swarovski crystal collaborations, which include an Air Force 1 and Cactus Plant Flea Market Dunk Low and demonstrated that the Swoosh likes a little sparkle.

Tiffany is nearly as collaborative as Nike these days, rolling out team-ups with cultural icons like Daniel Arsham, luxury peers like Kim Jones' Fendi, and influential ideators like MSCHF with equal aplomb.

This wouldn't be the first Nike to get the Tiffany treatment either, though the "Aqua Blue" Diamond Supply Co. Dunk that dropped back in 2005 wasn't actually co-signed by the venerable jeweler.

But, nearly 20 years later, we're all going to have our hands full trying to cop a pair come March 7.